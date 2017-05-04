They're calling it the 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'.

This weekend the Jacksonville Humane Society is teaming up with PetSmart Charities and Malik's Gifts to offer FREE pet adoptions.

On Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th, from 10 am to 4 pm, you can stop by the following locations to meet hundreds of adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens:

-PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard

-PetSmart at 1956 3rd Street South in Jacksonville, Beach (Cats and kittens only)

-The Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Boulevard

All pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Malik Johnson of the Jacksonville Jaguars will be sponsoring all the adoption fees through his charity, Malik's Gifts.

Johnson will also be available to meet the public at JHS from 11 am to 12 pm on Sunday, May 7th.