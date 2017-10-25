Jacksonville job fair at Prime Osborn Convention Center today

A job fair with hundreds of open positions available will take place today from 10am until 2pm at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. There will also be a computer lab on site to help you research the company’s attending, apply for jobs, and to tweak your resume.

Job News USA is putting on the event and they say you need to pre-register before the job fair. The website to register at is jobnewsusa.com. You’ll need to print out your registration page and bring it with you and the group says this will be your “fast pass” into the fair.

Job News USA has some tips if you plan to attend. They say, dress your best for the event, update your resume and bring copies with you, do your research on the companies attending, and if you have children make sure you have a babysitter because kids won’t be allowed into the event.

Job News USA has provided a list of companies and positions that will be available at the event.

Aarrow Sign Spinners: Managers, Sign Spinners, Drivers

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits: Manager Trainee, Sales Associates, Wine & Spirit Consultants

Bed Bath & Beyond: Store Management, Department Management, Customer Service Associates, Cashiers, Stock Associates

CDA Technical Institute: Career Education in the following areas: Medical Assistant, Commercial Diving & Underwater Welding, Industrial Inspection (NDT), Welding & Shipbuilding, Emergency Medical Technician

Central Credit Services: Third Party Debt Collectors

City of Jacksonville: Veteran Services

CNS Health Care: Participants

Colonial Life Insurance: Sales Manager, Entry Level Sales, Summer Internship (PAID)

Concorde Career Colleges

DeVry University: With a long history of helping current and former members of the U.S. military reach their higher education and career goals. Career Education – Associate, Bachelor and Master’s Degree Programs - Certification Boot Camps - Military Career Transition Training. A PROUD HISTORY EDUCATING MILITARY STUDENTS.

Fanatics: Seasonal Warehouse Associates, Safety Supervisor, Janitor, Associate Recruiter, Seasonal HR Assistant, Maintenance Team Lead

G4S: Security Officers

Massey Services: Manager Trainee, Sales, Service Technicians

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers: Technical Instructors, Account Executive and Educational Consultant

Puerto Rican/Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

RaceTrac: Store Manager, Co-Manager, Entry Level Manager, Associates - Full Time and Part Time

State Securities Corp: Life Insurance Agents, Outside Sales Reps.

Strayer University: Associate Degrees, Bachelor Degrees, Master’s Degrees

Sysco: Warehouse Personnel, Delivery Drivers, Sales

Trad’s Pest Control: Sales Reps, Lawn Technicians

US Health Advisors: Sales Agents, Sales Executives, Licensed Insurance Agents

Web.com: Sr. Outbound Sales, Collections Specialists, Retention Specialists

West Fraser: Industrial Manufacturing Electrician, Millwright, Utility,

Whataburger: Restaurant Managers, Team Members

The general manager of Job News USA Andrew Lemister says veterans and active duty military and their families will be able to get into the event 15-20 minutes early.

Parking and admission is free for the event.