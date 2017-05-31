Jacksonville man facing multiple human trafficking related charges

Jacksonville, FL - A Jacksonville man is charged with three counts of coercion of commercial sexual activity for human trafficking, after an investigation involving a number of different local, state, and federal agencies.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and investigators with the Human Rights Division of the State Attorney's Office all played a role in the case against Patrick Trottie, 43.
According to court documents, Trottie is accused of committing human trafficking related crimes from November 15, 2016 to February 10, 2017.
Those documents accuse Trottie of offering multiple female victims heroin and then not letting them leave his hotel room, until they paid off their debts via prostitution services.
Trottie would allegedly set the victims up profiles online, set up 'dates', and then stand as a lookout nearby.
The documents also claim Trottie would get violent if any of the victims attempted to leave. In one case, he allegedly threatened one of the victims that he would kill her, if she didn't work to pay her debts, while holding a handgun.
Undercover detectives with JSO arrested Trottie, after setting up a meeting with one of the victims in February 2017. Trottie was taken into custody for being in possession of marijuana and cocaine.
Trottie was re-arrested on human trafficking charges on May 30th.
