Jacksonville, FL - He was charged with threatening to kill a family of five, specifically mentioning the Muslim faith.
We've learned a Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to a charge of improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon, the lesser included charge.
Under terms of the plea agreement, Ruetting was given 12 months probation. He was originally charged with aggravated assault in April following a confrontation with his neighbors.
According to the arrest report, the 47-year-old victim and his 37-year-old wife were sitting outside of their home on Monument Landing Blvd when Ruetting came out of his neighboring home, visibly upset.
The victim’s wife went inside, and Ruetting went in to his own home, soon after coming out with a pistol and flashlight, according to the report.
The victim says Ruetting was irate and told him “If you move mother f****r, I will shoot you”. He says Ruetting went on to the victim’s property and put the handgun to the victim’s head.
The arrest report says Ruetting then tried to hit the victim with the flashlight, but the victim’s wife came outside and started screaming.
The arrest report says Ruetting retreated to his home and soon reappeared with an “Ak47” rifle and a flashlight. He’s accused of pointing the gun at the victim, his wife, and their 5-year-old, 7-year-old, and 9-year-old kids while saying “I’m going to kill all you Muslim mother f****rs, get out of my country. Don’t talk to my wife”.
At that time, Ruetting returned to his home, according to the arrest report. When JSO later searched the home, they found the rifle in question sitting in an open bag next to the suspect’s bed. This was not Ruetting’s first run in with the law. He was arrested last November for domestic battery, but that was dropped.
He was found guilty of a 1999 battery charge, and a related child abuse charge in that case was abandoned. In 1995, Ruetting was found guilty of resisting a police officer. Jail records also show a 2006 arrest for domestic battery, but there are no corresponding court records to indicate how that resolved.
