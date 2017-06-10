Jacksonville officer arrested for battery on 17-year-old suspect 

Jacksonville, FL - A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer has been arrested for battery on a 17-year-old who had been detained at a gas station on Atlantic Blvd. early Saturday.
Officer Timothy James, who has been an officer for three-and-a-half years, was witnessed punching the 17-year-old after he had been put in handcuffs.
James claims the 17-year-old spit on him.
“It’s an inappropriate response, I believe, and hence that’s why we’re doing this”, said Undersheriff Pat Ivey.
James is the second officer arrested in less than a month and the 7th JSO employee arrested this year, compared to 11 for all of 2016.
James was one of multiple officers on scene when the 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested. The suspects are believed to be related. Both are facing charges for previous warrants.
The incident happened just after 4am Saturday when a JSO recruit-in-training flagged down another officer, saying he had information that two people may be wanted out of another jurisdiction.
After the 17-year-old and 18-year-old were handcuffed and put in a patrol car a sergeant saw a commotion, and officer James removed the 17-year-old from the patrol car. The sergeant witnessed a struggle, and the 18-year-old got out of the patrol car and on top of Officer James.
Both suspects were taken to the ground. As the 17-year-old was being put into the patrol car, Officer James was seen entering the back seat and punched the suspect multiple times with a closed fist.
The assault was witnessed by a sergeant, and there was video surveillance at the scene which may have documented the events.
Officer James was arrested for battery, and he did not give a verbal statement to detectives.
“He has the same rights as anyone facing criminal charge”, said Undersheriff Ivey.
As the undersheriff explains, the officers’ criminal case must be completed before the internal investigation begins.
Officer James’ police powers have been rescinded, and if he decides to return to work, he will be placed in an administrative position.
