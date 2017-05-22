Jacksonville Police investigating after man found dead

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to connect the dots after they found a man dead inside his Durkeeville home.

Police have yet to release the identity of the victim, but they say he is a black man over the age of 18.

Sgt. Chuck Ford says someone else went inside the Durkeeville home and found the man dead, police are not releasing which part of the home the victim was found.

JSO did confirm they received calls for multiple gunshots, but are unable to determine if it was related to the man’s death or another shooting.

Man found shot dead overnight. No details on suspect. ID of victim not released off w 10th street near palafox st. pic.twitter.com/H13gKO6Zed — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 22, 2017

At this point in the investigation, police cannot say yet if there is a sign of forced entry but do suspect this is a homicide.

No suspect information is available at this point.