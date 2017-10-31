Jacksonville Police searching for suspect after McDonald’s shooting

A Westside McDonalds may have their walls boarded up, but they’re back open for business Tuesday morning after someone shot into the restaurant.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says several shots were fired from the outside shattering the glass of the restaurant located on Blanding Boulevard and Collins. 12 people were inside the McDonalds and four people were inside a car were shots rang out, but nobody was hurt.

“I noticed that one of my crew people was acting kind of strange so it led me to believe to the best of my knowledge in my opinion, that this wasn’t some random act,” says General Manager Sean Wilson.

JSO says it’s unclear who or what was the intended target or the motive for the shooting.

The side windows were shattered from bullets. Another vehicle w/4 people inside was also hit @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YYRjNZURHN — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) October 31, 2017

No one was injured. All police know is that a white vehicle is involved. Witnesses being questioned @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ROnx8vYEVb — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) October 31, 2017

Witnesses in the area told police they saw a white car circling the McDonalds before the shooting and believe they saw that same car leave the area afterward.

WOKV has reached out to Jacksonville Police for an incident report. Check back throughout the day for developing details.