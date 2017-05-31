Jacksonville police searching for gas station robbery suspect

A store clerk is recovering after he was shot at a Northside gas station.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says an unknown man walked into the Trout River Food Store on Lem Turner Tuesday night, showed his gun, and demanded money from the clerk.

The man shot the clerk and then took off with an unknown amount of cash from the register.

According to the incident report from JSO, the suspect was last seen by a witness heading south on Lem Turner Road.

The report describes him as black male, in his 30’s or 40’s, and at least 6 feet tall. He’s said to be bald or balding with a cast on one of his arms.

He was wearing an orange stripped shirt during the incident.

Police say the store clerk’s injuries are non-life threatening.