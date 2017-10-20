Jacksonville’s “Week of Valor” returns with 11 days of events

Jacksonville, FL - The City of Jacksonville is working to make sure this year’s celebration of our nation’s veterans is as big as ever.
“Every year in November, we pause as a country on Veteran’s Day to honor the service and sacrifice of those who represent the best of our nation, and I would argue we do it best here in Jacksonville on Veteran’s Day,” says Mayor Lenny Curry.
The City has announced another year of “Week of Valor” programming, featuring eleven days of educational, community, and patriotic events around Veteran’s Day.
“Jacksonville- at it’s core- is a military city, with Naval Station Mayport, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the Florida Air National Guard, the Coast Guard. The armed forces are a key part of who we are,” Curry says.
The events start Friday, November 3rd, with a POW/MIA Memorial Inc. Dedication and Open House Ceremony at Cecil Field, and continue through Tuesday, November 14th, with a Military and Veterans Job and Resource Fair. Some other key events include the annual Air Show and Veteran’s Day parade, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars Military Appreciation Day. A full list of events can be found on the City of Jacksonville’s website.
Today’s news also came with the announcement of six Resource and Reintegration Center community grant awards, totaling $50,000. The funding comes from the Jaguars Foundation, as part of a five year, one million dollar commitment from the team.
“There is no other NFL franchise in sports that does more in terms of dollar and deed for veterans than the Jacksonville Jaguars,” says Jacksonville’s Director of Military Affairs and Veterans Bill Spann.
The organizations that will receive grant funding include Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Five Star Veterans Center, Florida National Guard Foundation, K9s For Warriors, Northeast Florida Women Veterans Inc., and Operation New Uniform.
“We’re so proud that so many veterans choose to make Northeast Florida their home, and that the Center provides comprehensive support needed to help make that transition.” says Jaguars President Mark Lamping.
Lamping says he expects the team to make another five year pledge after next year’s grant awards. They also fund daily small payouts through the City’s MAV Center toward veterans who are facing eviction or a shutoff in utilities, as well as a Military Affairs van that performs community outreach.
