Jaguars release finalized 2017 preseason schedule

Jacksonville, FL - If you're a hardcore Jacksonville Jaguars fan, you'll want to keep week nights open.
The team has announced the official times and dates for their preseason games and all of them land on Thursday nights in August:
Preseason Game 1: at New England Patriots (away)
Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 7:30 pm ET
Preseason Game 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccanneers (home)
Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET on ESPN
Preseason Game 3: vs. Carolina Panthers (home)
Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm ET
Preseason Game 4: at Atlanta Falcons (away)
Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 7:00 pm ET
