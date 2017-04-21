The 2017 Jaguars schedule starts on the road against the Texans and ends on the road against another AFC South rival, Tennessee.

This marks the first time in franchise history the Jaguars will face back-to-back AFC South opponents to begin the season. In 2016 the Jaguars were 2-4 against divisional opponents.

Week 3 will be played in London against the Ravens. And unlike prior seasons, the Jaguars will play the following week, in New York.



The Bye Week is scheduled for Week 8.

All of the games can be seen on WJAX CBS 47 or WFOX Fox 30.

Here is the full schedule:

9/10 at Houston Texans 1pm

9/17 vs. Tennessee Titans 1pm

9/24 vs. Baltimore Ravens (London) 9:30am ET

10/1 at New York Jets 1pm

10/8 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1pm

10/15 vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm

10/22 at Indianapolis Colts 1pm

11/5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1pm

11/12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1pm

11/19 at Cleveland Brown 1pm

11/26 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05pm

12/3 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1pm

12/10 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1pm

12/17 vs. Houston Texans 1pm

12/24 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm

12/31 at Tennessee Titans 1pm