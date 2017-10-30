A week after the Jacksonville Beach Police Department released a warning about a recent string of cell phone thefts, three suspects are now in their custody.

Roberto Valdes-Echevarria, 36, Jose Carrasco-Velazquez, 25, and Maria Echevarria-Martinez, 41, are all facing various charges, in connection to approximately 70 cell phone thefts, as well as credit/debit card thefts.

According to their arrest reports, police believe the trio would enter a local bar and steal between 8- 15 cell phones in one weekend day and return several weekends later to repeat. During the theft, police say the suspects would drape a jacket or other piece of clothing over their forearm to hide their actions.

Police say the majority of the cell phones were stolen out of victims' purses or back pants pockets.

The arrest reports reveal the three were caught by police, after a disturbance at The Ritz at 185 3rd Avenue North on October 28.

Police say during that disturbance, Valdes-Echevarria was caught with his hand inside a victim's purse, trying to steal items.

That same night, officers say they had already received reports of 8 stolen cell phones and/or wallets.

During a search of Carrasco-Velazquez's vehicle, police say they found at least one stolen cell phone inside. A stolen wallet was found, as well.

Valdes-Echevarria is now charged with grand theft- pick pocket- $300- $4,999 and the fraudulent use of credit cards.

Carrasco-Velazquez is also charged with grand theft- pick pocket- $300- $4,999. He's also facing a scheme to defraud charge.

Echevarria-Martinez is charged with schemes to defraud.

Police tell us the investigation is ongoing, so additional charges may be filed.