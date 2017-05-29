Jax Beach Police: Missing teen found  

UPDATE (05-29-17): Michaela Robinson has been found, according to police.

Earlier reporting below.

--

The Jacksonville Beach Police is asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for 14-year-old Michaela Robinson.

The teenager was last seen on Saturday night. She had returned home late for curfew, ate dinner, and then left again in an unknown direction on her bike.

Police says she has not returned home or have made any attempt to contact her mother.

Michaela is described to be 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Daniel Watts at (904) 270-1667 or 911.