JEA employee booked for false hours on timesheet

Jacksonville, FL - A JEA inspector is now on administrative leave and under investigation after detectives tie him to thousands of dollars' worth of questionable paysheet entries.
Hugh James "Jim" Popell is now at Duval County Jail, charged with employee theft and falsifying official documents following his booking on Monday.
His arrest report shows the 66-year-old allegedly made 116 hours worth of questionable time entries from last November to this January. That adds up to just over $4,500 in salary.
Detectives think he was doing a variety of personal items - including visiting family and shopping - while on the clock. He also had no explanation for not regularly completing eight hours during his shift or for charging overtime when asked by JSO just prior to his arrest.
Investigators used GPS data from his company truck, badge entry records and emails to verify inconsistencies in the hours he clocked.
Popell disputed some of the findings, saying that there was one case where he was given permission by a supervisor to visit his sick mother-in-law at a nursing home. He also offered to "write a check" to JEA if the charges were dropped.
He also asked at one point if he could "retire right now", according to the report.
Popell's name came up while JSO was investigating another JEA employee for the same reason. That employee wasn't identified in the report, but it did note that employee was also arrested.
Popell is due in court next on May 17th. No bond number was available on the Duval County Jail website.
