The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Philip Joseph Haire Junior after he fired at a deputy during a drive-by in Palm Coast.

The deputy took cover and was not hurt, but the patrol car was hit. After the shooting, the suspect took off on U.S. 1 where he wrecked his car. He then carjacked another person at gunpoint. The victim of the carjacking was not injured.

Haire is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a 2013 dark blue Ford Fiesta with Florida tag EEYR82.

Anyone with information should call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 386.313.4911. If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers.