Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 93°
L 72°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Few Clouds
H 93° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 93° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 93° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 93° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
St. Johns County deputies investigating double shooting in St. Augustine
Close

St. Johns County deputies investigating double shooting in St. Augustine

St. Johns County deputies investigating double shooting in St. Augustine

St. Johns County deputies investigating double shooting in St. Augustine

By: Sarah Thompson @WOKV_Sarah

Jacksonville, FL -  Detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double shooting in a St. Augustine apartment complex.  

We're told deputies were called Thursday afternoon just after 5:30 pm, to the 4400 block of Carter Road, near Haley Road, about reports of shots fired.  

Once inside the apartment, deputies found one person deceased and another individual with 'faint signs of life.'  


WOKV will continue to update this developing story.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Woman accused of leaving 10-month-old child alone in Jacksonville day care
    Woman accused of leaving 10-month-old child alone in Jacksonville day care
    A woman has been arrested after a report said she locked up a Jacksonville day care on Wednesday with a 10-month-old child left inside.   The police report said a Jacksonville police officer arrived at ABC Christian VPK on Timuquana Road at 7 p.m. to see a woman pacing in front of the building. The woman said that she could see her child, who had been left in a crib inside the locked facility.   The day care's assistant director opened up the facility so the mother could get her child. The owner and day care worker Sakoya Mashamae Francis, 27, arrived at the facility shortly afterward.   The officer reported that the mother, who usually arrives to pick up her child no later than 6:30 p.m., said no one was at the facility when she arrived.   The mother said that she thought that her grandfather might have picked up the child. After calling him and driving to his house, she said the child wasn't there.   The woman returned to the day care and said she saw her diaper bag inside the facility and called police, who discovered the child inside the crib.   The officer noted that the carpets were highly stained and that the child had toys in the crib.   The owner said she left the day care at 6:05 p.m. and told Francis that the child was still in the crib at the time. The owner said Francis is responsible for checking all spaces of the day care before leaving and locking up the building.   Francis was arrested on a charge of child neglect.
  • St. Johns County deputies investigating double shooting in St. Augustine
    St. Johns County deputies investigating double shooting in St. Augustine
    Detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double shooting in a St. Augustine apartment complex.   We're told deputies were called Thursday afternoon just after 5:30 pm, to the 4400 block of Carter Road, near Haley Road, about reports of shots fired.   Once inside the apartment, deputies found one person deceased and another individual with 'faint signs of life.'   WOKV will continue to update this developing story.
  • Trial of former Rep Corrine Brown is tracking “sham” charity’s expenses
    Trial of former Rep Corrine Brown is tracking “sham” charity’s expenses
    Prosecutors are building a money trail of deposits, withdrawals, and lavish spending allegedly benefiting former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, through the testimony of an FBI Special Agent. But Brown’s defense says, at no time, did she have control of the account in question. Deputy Chief of the Department of Justice Public Integrity Section Criminal Division Eric Olshan’s questioning of FBI Special Agent Vanessa Stelly has spanned two days of Brown’s federal fraud trial. Stelly was assigned to this investigation as part of her work in the white collar crime division. She told the court she had worked through bank and business records for Brown, as well as the alleged sham charity One Door For Education, which Brown and a few others are accused of funneling money through. Stelly confirmed that at no time was One Door registered in either Virginia- where it was incorporated as a business- or Florida to solicit charitable donations as a 501(c)(3) organization. One Door’s President, Carla Wiley, opened a bank account for the organization in 2011, but it closed about a year later because of a negative balance. Wiley opened another account with a $250 initial deposit, and there was no activity until August 2012, when Stelly says there was a $25,000 check deposited by a Political Action Committee based in Virginia. That PAC is backed by a lobbying firm where Brown’s daughter, Shantrel Brown, works. Corrine and Shantrel Brown share a home in Virginia. One of the points that prosecutors are trying to hammer in is that there was a habit of using One Door donations for the personal expenses of Brown and a few others. To do that, Olshan first walked Stelly through repeated instances where bank records show hundreds of dollars at a time being taken from the One Door account at an ATM near the home of Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, with a like sum soon after deposited in one of Brown’s accounts- also in Laurel, Maryland, where Simmons lived. Prosecutors further showed surveillance of Simmons making at least one withdrawal and deposit. Prosecutors alleged Simmons would sometimes withdraw the cash and give it directly to Brown, and there was a surveillance photo of Brown herself making one deposit. Another focus is a trip by Brown and her daughter to the Bahamas, and later Los Angeles. A July 2013 check for $3,000 from the One Door account made out to a specific Bank of America bank account said in the memo line that it was for children’s summer camps. Stelly says bank records show $3,000 being deposited around the same time in to Shantrel Brown’s bank account, and $1,000 being transferred from Shantrel Brown’s account to that of her mother. At the same time, Stelly says bank records show several cash withdrawals from One Door’s account in Simmons’ city of residence amounting to $3,000, the same sum which was then deposited in to Brown’s account as well. This all happened as Brown and her daughter first spent time at a resort in the Bahamas and then traveled to the Los Angeles-area, where they did a significant amount of shopping, according to Stelly’s analysis. When Stelly’s testimony resumed Thursday, the focus turned to more than $330,000 in One Door funds that the US Attorney’s Office says funded events hosted by Brown or in Brown’s honor which didn’t actually result in any kind of scholarship fundraising. There were several events Stelly says were represented as being paid for by another group, like Friends of Corrine Brown, but actually had at least some One Door dollars. Still other events were almost entirely funded by One Door, but raised no scholarship dollars. Brown’s attorney, James Smith III, led questioning where Stelly admitted that at no time did One Door apparently solicit donations claiming it would only be for scholarships. He added that some of those events, including an annual reception held in DC, could provide for good networking opportunities with lawmakers and other important parties. Additionally, Stelly confirmed that Brown herself did not have control over the One Door accounts and was not ever formally affiliated with the organization. This is a developing story that will be updated as testimony continued in to the afternoon. WOKV is inside of the federal courtroom and will bring you new information as it comes in.
  • Hawk attacks prompt residents in central Florida to duck and run
    Hawk attacks prompt residents in central Florida to duck and run
    A pair of protective hawks has residents in one central Florida neighborhood ducking and running for cover this week. The birds are attacking people who get too near their nests in Oviedo in suburban Orlando, local news outlets reported. >> Read more trending news It hits me on the side of the head, not just hit, but grabbed, knocked me to the ground. I had to kind of shake my head loose,' resident Beverly Bonadonna told WPLG-TV.  'At that point, I started screaming for my husband ... then it flew away, it finally let go. >> Related: Man allegedly stuffed puppies into pillow cases, left them in drain Bonadonna had to go to the hospital for treatment of puncture wounds and a tetanus shot, but she said more than anything she was terrified during the attack. 'I have never been attacked by one; never even considered that I could be. I have never, I mean, they swoop real low over our head but never considered it was really a possibility,' she told WPLG. Bonadonna isn’t the only victim. Another resident in the same neighborhood, Don Cochran, has a hawk nest in tree next to his house and has been attacked twice. 'He scratched me right in the back of the head, but if you weren't thinking about him, he could have knocked you down because he weighs about 5, 6 pounds,' Cochran said.' >> Related: Florida Fish and Wildlife searches for monkey on the loose Cochran says he now uses an umbrella to go to the mailbox and hasn’t been attacked since. Hawks and their nests are protected under Florida law and can’t be moved or harmed.  Sarah Elsesser contributed to this story.
  • Michael Flynn being investigated by DOD; was warned in 2014 about taking foreign payments
    Michael Flynn being investigated by DOD; was warned in 2014 about taking foreign payments
    The inspector general of the Department of Defense has opened an investigation into whether former national security adviser Michael Flynn reported money he received for a speaking appearance in Russia. Rep. Elijah Cummings, (D-Maryland), released three documents Thursday that confirmed the investigation, ABC News is reporting. One of the letters Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, released was a letter from the Defense Intelligence Agency stating that they found no record that Flynn had sought permission to speak in Russia, nor had he reported income from that speech. A U.S. official, which Flynn as a retired military officer would be considered, must, by law, both seek permission and report income derived from any activity with a foreign government. Flynn once headed the DIA. CNN is reporting that Flynn also received a warning from the DIA in 2014 against receiving payments from foreign governments without congressional approvalFlynn is alleged to have taken $45,000 for speaking at an engagement in Russia in 2015. “These documents raise grave questions about why General Flynn concealed the payments he received from foreign sources after he was warned explicitly by the Pentagon,” Cummings said in a statement. “Our next step is to get the documents we are seeking from the White House so we can complete our investigation. I thank the Department of Defense for providing us with unclassified versions of these documents.” Cummings released the documents Thursday, two days after he and House Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz held a press conference to say they believe Flynn broke the law when he failed to get permission for the speech in Russia.Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, has said that Flynn did discuss his speech with officials at the DIA. Cummings said no proof of that has been found.  Flynn resigned as national security adviser in February after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a meeting he had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.