St. Johns County deputies investigating possible murder-suicide 

Jacksonville, FL - Detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double shooting in a St. Augustine apartment complex.
They were called late in the afternoon Thursday to the apartments on Carter Road about a possible gunshot heard in the multi-family community.
Once inside, deputies found 53-year-old Kathy Edwards and 57-year-old James Edwards of St. Augustine shot at least one time each.
Kathy was pronounced dead at the scene. James was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
According to Deputies, the preliminary investigation reveals the couple was estranged and Mrs. Edwards had been provided current possession of the home.
No suspects are currently being sought as the initial findings have revealed this incident is possibly isolated to the family.
Crime Scene Technicians were anticipated to continue early Friday morning.
Neighbors tell me it was a boyfriend and girlfriend. Boyfriend shot girlfriend and then shot him self. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/cperTy9bnw— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) April 27, 2017
WOKV will continue to update this developing story.
