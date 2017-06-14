Jacksonville, FL - It's another reminder to be careful on Craigslist and other similar sites.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating, after a woman says she was scammed out of $1,600, while trying to find a house to lease online.
According to deputies, the woman says she made contact with a man who claimed to be the owner and identified himself as Pastor James Farina.
They talked about the property and set up a meeting to view the property. The woman claims Farina canceled at the last minute, but provided her with the code for the lock-box, so she could take a look around.
She says after that viewing, she signed the lease and sent that, along with the first month's rent, to an address that Farina provided in Nigeria. He claimed he would send a hard copy of the lease and keys, after his attorney took a look.
But, as soon as she sent the payment, she says Farina stopped responding entirely and never sent the keys.
That's when found the real owner of the property and made contact with her. She did not know Farina and said he had no connection to her property.
At this time, Farina has not been found.
