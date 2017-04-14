Jacksonville, FL - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying three different shoplifting suspects who all targeted the St. Augustine Outlets, off of State Road 16.
According to deputies, one of the suspects, is accused of taking two pairs of Gucci sunglasses from Sunglass Hut. The retail value is about $400.
SO BRIGHT, SHE TOOK TWO PAIRS OF SUNGLASSES: The suspect seen in the photo took two pairs of Gucci sunglasses from...Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 13, 2017
The other two are accused of stealing multiple clothing items from Ralph Lauren Polo and were last seen getting into a gold, older model Buick 4-door vehicle.
CAN YOU IDENTIFY THESE TWO GIRLS? They are suspects in a retail theft, believed to have stolen multiple clothing items...Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 13, 2017
If you recognize any of these suspects, you're urged to contact the Sheriff's Office.
