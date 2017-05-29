St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for Circle K robber

He said he needed every penny and ended up leaving with the cash register drawer.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unknown man who robbed the Schallers Road Circle K in St. Augustine early Sunday morning.

The suspect is seen fully covered entering the store and waving a handgun. In the surveillance video, you can hear him demanding money from the clerk.

Detectives believe the suspect may be local, as he was seen leaving on foot in a northwesterly direction towards Collins Avenue.