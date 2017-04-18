St. Johns school crossing guard hit by vehicle, injured 

A Public Service Assistant with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

The PSA was working as a crossing guard at Patriot Oaks Academy on Longleaf Pine Parkway near St. Johns Parkway.

“Those are individuals who are not sworn law enforcement officers, but who have marked patrol cars and assist us with many non-sworn duties like traffic patrol”, said Commander Chuck Mulligan with SJSO.



According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the PSA was taken by ground transport to Baptist South with non-life threatening injuries.

“The female PSA stepped into traffic when a white Jeep struck her. She was thrown a couple of feet and dis sustain some injuries. She was conscious and alert”, said Mulligan.

An investigation is ongoing.

Just in: St. Johns Sheriff's Office Public Service Assistant hit by vehicle, non-life threatening injuries. Longleaf Pine Pkwy is scene. — WOKV News (@WOKVNews) April 18, 2017