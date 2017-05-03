Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 88°
L 71°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 61°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
St. Johns Sheriff’s Office equipping deputies with overdose-reversing drug
Close

St. Johns Sheriff’s Office equipping deputies with overdose-reversing drug

St. Johns Sheriff’s Office equipping deputies with overdose-reversing drug
Photo Credit: John Engel/SJSO
Narcan is drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

St. Johns Sheriff’s Office equipping deputies with overdose-reversing drug

By: John Engel @EngelsAngle
Photo Credit: John Engel/SJSO

St. Johns County, Fl. -  Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in response to the opioid epidemic, opening millions of dollars in federal funding for treatment and other services.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is taking its own step by equipping deputies with the drug Narcan, a nasal spray which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. 

Since the drug is administered with a single nasal pump, deputies don’t need medical certification. 

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says the Narcan kits are paid for out of its budget, and cost less than $10,000 for around 200 kits.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • St. Johns Sheriff’s Office equipping deputies with overdose-reversing drug
    St. Johns Sheriff’s Office equipping deputies with overdose-reversing drug
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in response to the opioid epidemic, opening millions of dollars in federal funding for treatment and other services. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is taking its own step by equipping deputies with the drug Narcan, a nasal spray which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.  Since the drug is administered with a single nasal pump, deputies don’t need medical certification.  A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says the Narcan kits are paid for out of its budget, and cost less than $10,000 for around 200 kits.
  • Playboy playmate under fire for posing nude on sacred New Zealand volcano
    Playboy playmate under fire for posing nude on sacred New Zealand volcano
    A Playboy model is taking heat for posing nude on a sacred volcano in New Zealand. Playmate Jaylene Cook, 25, climbed to the top of Mount Taranaki last week with her photographer boyfriend and posed for photos in the buff. >> Read more trending news Cook, who is from New Zealand, told the Taraniki Daily News that she didn’t think she did anything wrong, but the Maori tribe and others said the act “disrespected the mountain.” “It’s culturally insensitive and not what I would expect someone to do on the summit of Mt. Taranaki,” Stratford mayor Neil Volzke told the paper. He said he doesn’t believe the pictures, which are posted on Cook’s Instagram account, are “offensive or obscene,” but that it was inappropriate because of how important the volcano is to the tribe. The top of the mountain is a sacred place to the New Zealand Maori. “It’s like someone went into St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican and took a nude photo,” Maori tribe spokesman Dennis Ngawhare told the BBC. The mountain itself is seen as an ancestor to the tribe because it’s considered the burial ground of the tribe’s ancestors, the BBC reported.
  • Father of 7 dragged to death in iPhone robbery, 3 teenage girls charged with homicide
    Father of 7 dragged to death in iPhone robbery, 3 teenage girls charged with homicide
    An Illinois father of seven children was dragged to death last month after he met with a group of teenage girls to sell them an iPhone 6.  Trinidad Javier Bueno-Sanchez, 43, of North Chicago, died of head trauma he suffered in the April 24 incident, according to the Round Lake Beach Police Department. Courtney Sherman, 18, and two 17-year-old girls have been charged with reckless homicide and robbery.  Police said Bueno-Sanchez met the suspects, along with two 16-year-old girls, in a grocery store parking lot in Round Lake Beach after the girls expressed an interest in an iPhone he had for sale on the OfferUp cellphone app. ABC 7 in Chicago reported that Bueno-Sanchez and the girl to whom he spoke on the phone agreed on a price of $450.  Bueno-Sanchez took the proper precautions in the online interaction, Round Lake Beach police Chief Michael Scott told the news station.  “He met with them at the front door, he took what I call necessary precautions: doing this during daylight, in a well-populated area in front of the business,” Scott said.  Bueno-Sanchez handed the phone to Sherman, who was the front passenger, so she could look at it, and she handed him an envelope of money. He soon realized, however, that the envelope contained much less than the agreed-upon price.  When he leaned into the vehicle to point out the discrepancy, the 17-year-old girl behind the wheel hit the gas and began dragging Bueno-Sanchez, police said. He eventually became disentangled from the vehicle and struck his head on the pavement of the parking lot.  Bueno-Sanchez, who was conscious when officers arrived, was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. He left behind his wife, their children and four grandchildren.  >> Read more trending stories Family and friends described him as a good father who was always there for his children.  “He was there for everything,” his daughter, Lily Olmos, told ABC 7. “Band concerts, any type of concerts. He took us to prom, he picked us up from prom. He just did everything for us. He never said no. He was always there for all seven of us. “He was such a good person. He didn’t deserve any of this.”  Family friend Tina Rompala told the news station that it was hard to imagine Bueno-Sanchez dying over a cellphone, and at the hands of teenage girls. Rompala has started a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for his medical expenses and funeral, which is set for Thursday.   “This has been a very traumatic experience for the whole family, and I just want to try and make it a little easier,” wrote Rompala, a teacher who taught two of Bueno-Sanchez’s daughters. As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised nearly $7,000 of its $20,000 goal.  Sherman is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond at the Lake County Jail. The two 17-year-olds are being held in juvenile detention. 
  • ‘Cheeky’ toddler enjoys rescue from locked car a little too much
    ‘Cheeky’ toddler enjoys rescue from locked car a little too much
    A toddler in the United Kingdom has become an internet celebrity after a photo of him grinning at firefighters rescuing him from a locked car went viral.  Fourteen-month-old Brandon Green locked himself in his mother’s car Friday while she was unloading groceries into the trunk, where she accidentally left her keys before shutting it, Metro reported. The incident occurred in the town of Bude in Cornwall, England.  “He’d been in the little child seat of the shopping trolley, but it didn’t have any straps, so he kept trying to stand up while I was shopping,” Kirsty Green, 27, said. “I decided to put him in the back of the car while I was unloading the shopping so he didn’t keep trying to stand up in the trolley.” >> Read more trending stories Staff at the supermarket called for help, which arrived in the form of firefighters from the Bude Community Fire Station. One firefighter entertained the grinning Brandon through the windshield while others worked to get the door open. The firefighters ended up smashing the car’s rear window after the boy put a coin in his mouth. “That’s when I started to panic, because I thought, ‘Oh, God, what if he chokes on it,’” Green told Metro.  Moments after smashing the window, firefighters returned Brandon to her, unharmed, the newspaper reported.  Green posted the photo of Brandon in the car, clutching the steering wheel, to the fire station’s Facebook page after the ordeal. “Thank you to the amazing guys who rescued my cheeky monkey after locking himself in the car today at Bude Lidl,” Green wrote. “He was clearly traumatised by the whole ordeal.” The photo took off from there. The fire department on Monday expressed surprise at how far the image had gone.  “We're all absolutely overwhelmed at how far this picture has travelled ... with local and national press, international press, and even sightings on television,” the page read. “Not to mention a comment spotted from Brisbane, Australia! Always a pleasure to get Bude on the map!”
  • Woman terrified by python in bathroom, apartment tells her to file work order
    Woman terrified by python in bathroom, apartment tells her to file work order
      A Georgia woman said she was terrified when she walked into her apartment bathroom and found a python slithering up the wall. Gwendolyn Howard said it was even more frustrating when she called the apartment complex for help and was told to file a work order. >> Read more trending news Howard said she had to call animal services to have the snake removed. Howard said the snake showed up in her bathroom at the Clifton Glen Apartment in Stone Mountain Monday morning. 'I walked in the bathroom, and it looked like an earthquake had hit it,' she said. Bottles of expensive perfume and candle holders were shattered, Howard explained. 'Then I looked to the left, and there's a huge python, slowly making its way up my wall, hanging from a Glade Plugin, and I was like, 'OK,' and I just backed up,' Howard said. 'It was definitely a scary experience.' Howard barricaded the bathroom door, then called police, firefighters, dispatch and her apartment complex. 'It was their after-hours number that offered to put in a work order, like it's a dishwasher, but I’m like this should have been a higher priority.'  >> Related: 144-pound, 15-foot python captured by Florida snake hunters A DeKalb County Animal Services officer removed the snake, and said it was likely a lost pet.  Ball pythons, which are not native to Georgia, are non-venomous and considered exotic animals. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.