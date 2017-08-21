JSO arrests man after barricading himself in gas station restroom  

Jacksonville, FL. - Jacksonville Police says it first started off as a reported Home Invasion.
Early Saturday morning, JSO says after the reported Home Invasion in Zone three, a suspect description of several armed individuals in a Gray Dodge Charger was broadcasted out to officers.
Shortly after that, a K9 officer saw a Gray Dodge Charger zooming on the Buckman Bridge. According to police, the car’s speed was fast enough to make it difficult for the K9 officer to catch up to create a traffic stop.
The driver of the car then pulled into the parking lot of the Gate Gas Station on Collins Road. The K9 officer saw the driver then walk inside the gas station. Multiple officers responded to the scene and they determined the suspect had barricaded himself inside the men’s restroom, refusing commands from police to come out.
Here's the alleged suspect standing shoeless in the parking lot. JSO says what he's accused of doing is under investigation. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/6eLRWzUXtM— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) August 19, 2017
JSO says there was no response from any individuals from inside the suspect vehicle. Dark window tint made it difficult for officers to see inside. Since it was originally reported that were several armed people inside, Jacksonville Police had all nearby traffic blocked off and had the gas station evacuated.
Several SWAT officers were called out to the scene and while they were on their way, contact was made with the suspect inside the restroom and surrendered after several minutes of refusing to come out.
He was then arrested without any incident. Police have charged him with Reckless Driving and Resisting Violence at the scene, and the connection to the possible Home Invasion Robbery was still ongoing.
JSO says based on the man's actions he is being charged with reckless driving and resisting without violence. @ActionNewsJax— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) August 19, 2017
The suspect’s identity has not been released yet, but we are reaching out to JSO to learn more information.
