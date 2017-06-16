JSO captures escaped Florida State Prison inmate

An inmate originally from St. Johns County escaped the Florida State Prison Friday, but was caught hours later by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Thor Bahrman stole a Florida Department of Corrections work van around 3PM Friday and escaped. Around 9PM, JSO says their investigation brought them to I-295 and 103rd St. Shortly after 10PM, SWAT found Bahrman at a nearby gas station and took him in to custody. The stolen van was also found.

The Department of Corrections is on scene investigating with JSO.

No Corrections staff were hurt in the escape, which the Bradford County Sheriff characterized as “undetected”. Bahrman is originally from St. Johns County, but BCSO wasn’t sure where he would be traveling.

Bahrman is described as a white male, 5’8”, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. He was considered a minimum custody inmate. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Bahrman was serving time on meth charges.

