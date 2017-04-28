Listen Live
Local
JSO: Customer shoots Popeyes employee after complaining over food cost
JSO: Customer shoots Popeyes employee after complaining over food cost

JSO: Customer shoots Popeyes employee after complaining over food cost
Photo Credit: Action News Jax

JSO: Customer shoots Popeyes employee after complaining over food cost

Photo Credit: Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL -  Jacksonville officers are looking for a man accused of shooting a Popeyes employee in the leg Wednesday night. 

According to the police report, officers were called to Popeyes Chicken on North Edgewood Avenue at about 9 p.m. in reference to an employee who was shot in the leg. 

Officers interviewed the restaurant's employees, who said a man pulled up to the restaurant in a dark-colored pickup truck. 

The man tried to place an order inside the restaurant but had to order at the drive-thru because the store was closed, employees said. 

The man ordered his food but was upset that his meal "cost too much." He drove from the drive-thru but stopped his car in front of the store. The police report said the employees were in the lobby when the man entered the restaurant. 

An employee said the man walked up to another employee, punched him in the face and shot him once.  

The man fled the scene. 

The injured employee was taken to UF Health with non life-threatening injuries. 

Officers are looking for the man and believe he was last seen in an older-model Ford pickup truck with a standard cab and a tool box in the back.

JSO: Westside Popeyes employee shot by customer
  • 7 things to know now: Trump says job is tough; United passenger settles; Warren slams Obama
    7 things to know now: Trump says job is tough; United passenger settles; Warren slams Obama
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.What to know now: 1. Not that easy: In an interview in advance of his 100th day in office, President Donald Trump said he imagined the job as president would be easier than it has turned out to be. In the interview with Reuters, Trump said he missed his life before he took office. 'I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.' Trump also said he was surprised at how little privacy he has. “You're really into your own little cocoon because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere.” 2. Funding the government: Congress is set to pass a bill on Friday that will prevent the government from shutting down services. The legislation, introduced earlier this week, would extend the funding of government services through May 5. The extension would give Congress more time to work out a bill to fund the government for the rest of the year. 3. United settlement: The passenger who was dragged off a United Airlines flight for refusing to give up his seat has reached a financial settlement with the airline. David Dao suffered a broken nose, a concussion, and other injuries when he was removed from an overbooked flight by being dragged from his seat and down the aisle of the plane before it took off from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport earlier this month. The amount of the settlement will remain confidential, Dao’s attorney said. Dao had not yet filed suit against United.  4. North Korean video: A propaganda video released by North Korea shows a simulated attack on the White House as tensions between the two countries grows. The video shows the White House as a target in crosshairs, then switches to an aircraft carrier exploding. Trump said Thursday he could see a chance for a major conflict with North Korea. 5. Warren on Obama speech: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-Massachusetts), says she has a problem with the $400,000 fee former President Barack Obama will be getting to address a Wall Street conference on health care this fall. 'I was troubled by that,' Warren said during an interview on SiriusXM, Warren was being interviewed about her new book. 'One of the things I talk about in the book ('This Fight is Our Fight') is the influence of money,' she said. 'I describe it as a snake that slithers through Washington. And that it shows up in so many different ways here in Washington.'  And one more Myles Garrett, a defensive end for Texas A&M, was the first pick in the 2017 NFL draft Thursday. The Cleveland Browns chose Garrett, who averaged 10 sacks per season during three years of college play. The draft continues Friday and concludes on Saturday.  In case you missed it
    JSO: Customer shoots Popeyes employee after complaining over food cost
  • FHP: Bicyclist dies after falling off Mickler O’Connell Bridge
    FHP: Bicyclist dies after falling off Mickler O’Connell Bridge
    A 49-year-old Vero Beach man is dead after troopers think he fell off the Mickler O'Connell Bridge in St. Augustine early this morning.  It happened around 1:20 a.m. near the eastbound lanes of the bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.   Troopers think Glenn Totemeier was riding a bicycle when he crossed over two travel lanes, entered the right shoulder and hit the concrete barrier wall, causing him to fall over the edge.   He died at the scene.   No other vehicles or people were involved, according to the crash report. It also notes Totemeier wasn't wearing a helmet.   An autopsy is pending to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
  • Report: Carrabba's employee chokes coworker who discussed sausage with girlfriend
    Report: Carrabba's employee chokes coworker who discussed sausage with girlfriend
    RELATED: More Weird Florida stories A man is in the St. Johns County jail after deputies say he choked a coworker who was talking to his girlfriend at Carrabba's.Eddie Maldonado, 28, was arrested and charged with battery early Thursday after the incident at Carrabba's on State Road 312 in St. Augustine. The victim said he was talking to Maldonado's girlfriend -- also a Carrabba's employee -- when Maldonado walked in on the conversation. The two were discussing sausage when Maldonado walked in, the police report said. The victim said Maldonado got jealous and put him in a choke hold, cutting off his airway. The victim had to bite Maldonado to try to get away, the report said. Maldonado left the scene in his girlfriend's vehicle but eventually returned it, the police report said. Police said Maldonado was also arrested for aggravated battery in 2011. 
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.