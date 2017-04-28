JSO: Customer shoots Popeyes employee after complaining over food cost

Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville officers are looking for a man accused of shooting a Popeyes employee in the leg Wednesday night.
According to the police report, officers were called to Popeyes Chicken on North Edgewood Avenue at about 9 p.m. in reference to an employee who was shot in the leg.
Officers interviewed the restaurant's employees, who said a man pulled up to the restaurant in a dark-colored pickup truck.
The man tried to place an order inside the restaurant but had to order at the drive-thru because the store was closed, employees said.
The man ordered his food but was upset that his meal "cost too much." He drove from the drive-thru but stopped his car in front of the store. The police report said the employees were in the lobby when the man entered the restaurant.
An employee said the man walked up to another employee, punched him in the face and shot him once.
The man fled the scene.
The injured employee was taken to UF Health with non life-threatening injuries.
Officers are looking for the man and believe he was last seen in an older-model Ford pickup truck with a standard cab and a tool box in the back.
