A man is recovering after jumping out of the window of a second-story hotel room, and JSO says there’s evidence of gunfire at the scene.

There is still a lot of information that’s not yet clear. Police have confirmed they were called to a report of a man bleeding at a restaurant, and soon learned that man had run to the restaurant from the Country Inn and Suites on E. Youngerman Circle, near Blanding and I-295. At the hotel, JSO determined the man had jumped through a window from his room on the second floor. We’re told evidence of gunfire was at the scene, but it’s unclear what exactly transpired.

The man’s injuries were not considered life threatening, but JSO doesn’t know at this point if the injuries were related to gunfire or lacerations, or both.

The investigation in to what led up to the apparent gunfire, who else was involved, and how the man was hurt is still ongoing.