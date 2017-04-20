JSO investigating fatal Westside shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting on the Westside that occurred early this morning.

Police responded to a Texaco gas station on the corner of N. Edgewood Ave. and Old Kings Rd. around 3 o’clock to find a man shot and another in the car.

The victim, a black male in his late 20’s, was transported to UF Health where he was pronounced dead. The passenger is on his way to JSO headquarters in downtown for questioning.

The shooting happened around a half-mile away on Amazon Ave, and the driver was able to pull into the gas station parking lot from there.

JSO Sgt. Marc Musser says there’s no suspect information at this time.

“We know... at least one other individual approached the vehicle,” Musser added. “[We] don’t know if there was some kind of meeting arranged or some kind of words were exchanged that led to the gunfire erupting.”

The back windshield of the Toyota was shattered.

Police haven’t said where the victim was shot but did confirm that the two men in the car knew one another.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).



Investigators have just arrived, they're currently looking through this black car. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/mw0dXq319R — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) April 20, 2017

The back window of this black car is shattered. Police tell me they've been on scene for hours. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bLHFBdasjf — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) April 20, 2017