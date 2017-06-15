Listen Live
JSO investigating Westside death
JSO investigating Westside death

JSO investigating Westside death
JSO investigating Westside death

By: Danielle Leigh @radio_danielle
Jacksonville, FL.  -  The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office trying to connect the deaths after a man was shot and killed outside of a home on April Street.

The victim’s identity has not been released but is described to be a black man in his mid-20’s. 

JSO says a green SUV and burgundy car were seen leaving the area immediately following the shooting. 

The green SUV matched the description of a car that was previously stopped on 103rd Street. That driver was taken in to be interviewed. It is unknown now what role if any the person had in the shooting.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 7 things to know now: Scalise critical; Trump obstruction investigation; Mayweather to fight McGregor
    7 things to know now: Scalise critical; Trump obstruction investigation; Mayweather to fight McGregor
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Congressional shooting: House GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition a day after he and three others were shot as Republicans were practicing for a charity baseball game. The shooter, James Hodgkinson, was killed when U.S. Capitol Police returned fire. Hodgkinson had express his hatred for President Donald Trump and Republicans on social media. According to reports, Scalise was shot in the hip and will require several more surgeries. 2. Trump investigation: The Washington Post is reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether President Trump obstructed justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey. According to The Post, Mueller will be interviewing Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence; Michael Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency; and Richard Ledgett, the former NSA deputy director, to determine if Trump acted improperly in Comey’s firing. 3. UPS shooting:  A United Parcel Service driver killed three fellow employees before killing himself Wednesday. Jimmy Lam, 38, opened fire on the drivers  during a staff meeting. According to UPS officials, Lam had filed a grievance in March claiming he was working excessive overtime hours. 4. Rodman’s visit: Dennis Rodman, who says he is in North Korea “just trying to open a door” to relations between the United States and North Korea, presented North Korea’s sports minister with a copy of President Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal” on Thursday. Rodman landed in North Korea on Tuesday. The White House has said that Rodman is visiting as a private citizen, not in any way a representative of the U.S. government. 5. Flint water: Five officials connected with the Flint water crisis have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 85-year-old man who had Legionnaires' disease. The charges claim the officials ignored the dangers of high levels of lead in the water in order to save the city money. And one  more Boxer Floyd Mayweather will take on Conor McGregor in a match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, according to reports. Mayweather, who never lost a professional fight, claimed to have retired in 2016. Each fighter could earn more than $100 million for the fight. It will be broadcast on Showtime. In case you missed it  
  • Deadly Northside crash on I-95
    Deadly Northside crash on I-95
    Jacksonville Police are on scene on I-95 North at Dunn Avenue this morning.  Florida Highway Patrol is listing the crash as a fatality and all northbound lanes are shut down.  Traffic is being diverted off at Dunn Avenue to Main Street North, as the investigation continues.  This story will be updated as more information comes in. 
  • FBI: Hodgkinson had rifle, pistol in GOP baseball practice attack
    FBI: Hodgkinson had rifle, pistol in GOP baseball practice attack
    The man who shot and wounded four people at a Republican baseball practice on Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia, had two guns in his possession, the FBI has confirmed. Witnesses reported that James Hodgkinson, identified by authorities as the man who carried out the attack on congressmen as they practiced for an upcoming charity baseball game, was firing a rifle when the attack began. Tim Slater, the FBI special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, said he would not comment on what types of weapons Hodgkinson had or which one he was using as he shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, (R-Louisiana), and four others. Slater said he would only confirm that Hodgkinson had a rifle and a handgun. Hodgkinson also shot Matt Mika, who works as a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and was helping to coach the team; Zachary Barth, a legislative correspondent who works for Texas Rep. Roger Williams; and two U.S. Capitol Police Officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner. The gunfight was a fierce one, according to witnesses. A person who lived near the ballpark and asked not to be identified said he estimated that at least 80 to 100 rounds of ammunition was fired.  Congressmen on the scene also said that multiple rounds had been fired and that the shooting “seemed to go on forever.” Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama), lauded the bravery of the two Capitol Police officers, saying that despite being wounded, they returned fire in an effort to protect the congressmen. Brooks told CNN in an interview immediately after the attack that, '... a Capitol security guy who had already been shot, who had helped take down the shooter, came limping over to us in the outfield, totally ignoring his own wounds to check on the person he was primarily responsible for — Steve Scalise being a part of the House leadership team.' The officers were part of the team that protects high-ranking members of Congress. Scalise is third in line in the leadership of the House.
  • Suspected baseball shooter posted profane comment about Karen Handel, GOP congressional candidate
    Suspected baseball shooter posted profane comment about Karen Handel, GOP congressional candidate
    A Facebook user by the name of James Thomas Hodgkinson, the Illinois man said to be the alleged shooter at Wednesday morning’s GOP baseball practice, posted an explicit comment to the social networking website earlier this week about Georgia 6th Congressional District Republican candidate Karen Handel. “Republican [expletive] Wants People to Work for Slave Wages, when a Livable Wage is the Only Way to Go! Vote Blue, It’s Right for You!” the user posted to his account on June 8. He linked to a Yahoo news story about Handel’s comments on the minimum wage during last week’s first 6th District debate with Democrat Jon Ossoff.  >> Trump, first lady make surprise visit to hospital where Scalise being treated Democrats were quick to pounce on Handel’s comment “I do not support a livable wage” after the former Georgia secretary of state uttered it during the first of two televised debates. Handel later said her comment emphasized the widely watched race’s sharp policy divides. The shooter injured several people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Multiple news organizations identified Hodgkinson as the shooter. President Donald Trump reported that the shooter died in a hospital. The Associated Press reported Wednesday afternoon that Scalise was in critical condition following surgery. >> FBI: Hodgkinson had rifle, pistol in GOB baseball practice attack Handel’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Hodgkinson’s Facebook post. Earlier on Wednesday morning, Handel tweeted that she and her husband were sending “our thoughts & prayers to Rep. Scalise, Capitol Police, staff, & everyone affected by this horrific attack.” Handel canceled her public events for Wednesday night. >> GOP baseball shooting: Bernie Sanders says he’s ‘sickened’ that suspect was a supporter Ossoff described the Facebook post as “sickening.” “I condemn this appalling act of violence committed, obviously, by a disturbed individual,” Ossoff said. “The country is united right now in our prayers for those who are fighting for their lives and our appreciation of those who saved lives.” >> Trump offers sympathy after shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, three others at GOP baseball practice Hodgkinson's local newspaper, The Belleville News-Democrat, reported that he frequently wrote letters to the paper protesting against Republicans and tax policies and supporting the legalization of marijuana. Trump’s election as president was disturbing to Hodgkinson, who had also traveled recently to Washington to participate in protests, his brother told The New York Times. >> Son of congressman at scene of shooting, rescued by GOP members “I know he wasn’t happy with the way things were going, the election results and stuff,” Michael Hodgkinson said. Hodgkinson also apparently worked as a volunteer with Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign and filed a number posts on Facebook opposing Trump. >> Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured? Sanders responded to Wednesday’s shooting by saying he was “sickened by this despicable act.” When asked about Hodgkinson’s Facebook post in an interview Wednesday morning, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said he was “not one to try to presume what the motivations are.” >> Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia “I just know that we live in an environment in which anyone who is involved in political life is subject to being attacked,” he said. “That’s something we have never anticipated, perhaps years ago, but it now becomes a reality with events like this.” >> Read more trending news Deal continued, “It requires all of us to be vigilant — but it’s the type of random act that no one can really prepare for.” The same man also reportedly shared a political cartoon by Atlanta Journal-Constitution cartoonist Mike Luckovich on his Facebook account last month.
  • Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
    Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
    A massive, deadly fire engulfed a high-rise in London. >> PHOTOS: Fire engulfs London high-rise >> Read more trending news  >> Click here or scroll down for more
The Latest News Videos

