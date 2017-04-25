JSO: Man beaten, robbed and shot near Edward Waters College

Jacksonville, FL - Police are searching for three suspects after a man is beaten, robbed and shot near Edward Waters College early this morning.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the attack happened around 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Sassy's Wings on Kings Road, but it was the man's roommate who actually called for help around five hours later.
"The victim was beaten severely, so he might have not known how bad he was," said a JSO lieutenant briefing reporters at the scene.
According to that lieutenant, the victim - identified only as a white man in his 20's - was walking through the area when three individuals stopped him. Those suspects then beat him up, robbed him and shot him.
No suspect description has been given at this time by JSO.
The victim is being treated at UF Health for injuries to his face as well as the bullet wound. JSO isn't saying where the man was shot but did say his injuries aren't life-threatening.
It's not clear at this point if the victim knew his attackers or what was taken from him.
JSO is actively investigating the area, including gathering any video footage and speaking to potential witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).
#JSO is working a robbery with serious injury in the 1500 block of Steele St. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 25, 2017
JSO: Roommate called police before 7am. Victim made it home after attack. Police believe this is his soda & bag of chips. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/IediDa9sNM— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 25, 2017
JSO: Man, 20s, shot, beaten & robbed at 2am as he left a store. 3 attackers, but little info. Injuries not life-threatening @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/XyFyOGbHSp— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 25, 2017
There's a bottle of soda & a bag of chips in the lot where this happened. Both are unopened. Looks like they could belong to the victim. pic.twitter.com/vKSWVlZFAZ— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 25, 2017
