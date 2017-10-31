A man is dead after he was found shot in the hip inside a car on the Mathews Bridge, but Jacksonville Police are trying to piece together who pulled the trigger.

Late Monday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was first called out to shots being fired at an Arlington apartment complex off Bert Road.

“While JSO patrol was en route to the scene, they received a second phone call coming from an individual on the Mathews Bridge advising they just found somebody shot inside a vehicle,” says Sgt. Steve Rudlaff.

Police believe the man was the same victim in the apartment shooting, they said they do not have any information that would lead them to believe otherwise or if there is another victim.

JSO says they did find casings at the scene and they have located the weapon, they are still combing through the evidence.

No suspect information was given during a midnight briefing.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 904.350.0500 or Crime Stoppers.