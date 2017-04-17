JSO: Man shoots self after argument in Greenland Park

A man is dead and another person is hurt, after a bizarre string of events in Mandarin.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, they were called to Greenland Park about a possible suicide Monday afternoon, shortly after 1 pm.

Police say a man had been arguing with two people in the park, and eventually vandalized one of their cars.

#JSO tells me this woman was arguing with the man in Greenland Park before he hit a pedestrian with a car and killed himself. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WKpBQTAQAx — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) April 17, 2017

"After a short period of time, he returned to his vehicle, which is a white Mitsubishi, and accelerated into a second vehicle, a parked, burgundy Ford Expedition, causing it to move several feet sideways and actually strike one of the victims who was standing nearby," says Sgt. David Smith of JSO's Homicide Unit.

Smith describes the victim's injuries as non-life threatening, though they were treated at the hospital.

"After that impact, the suspect exited his vehicle, walked a short distance, and shot himself in his head, ending his life," Smith says.

#JSO says a man fatally shot himself in head after hitting someone with car in Greenland Park. That person has non-life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/B8Z86YuKP0 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) April 17, 2017

At this time, JSO says it's not clear if any of the three knew each other or what they may have been arguing about.

The names of those involved haven't been released.