After a reported bank robbery in Mandarin, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now tying the same suspect to at least three other crimes.

Between May 18, 2017, and June 16, 2017, JSO says there are four bank robberies in the Jacksonville-area that appear to be related:

06/16/2017 – BB&T Bank located at 11331 San Jose Boulevard

06/07/2017 – Bank of America located at 13170 Atlantic Boulevard

05/25/2017 – First Florida Credit Union located at 4530 St Johns Avenue

05/18/2017 – Atlantic Coast Federal Bank located at 8048 Normandy Boulevard

In each robbery, police say the suspect enters the bank wearing a hat and sunglasses and then approaches the teller, pulls out a black semi-automatic handgun, and demands money. Once the suspect receives the money, he flees the area on foot.

If you have any information about where this suspect is, or even who he is, you're urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.