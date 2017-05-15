JSO searching for man missing under “unusual circumstances”

Jacksonville police are asking for your help tracking down a man who hasn’t been seen for almost a month.

JSO says there are “some unusual circumstances” around the disappearance of 47-year-old James Daniel Peterson Jr., which is why they’re asking the community to help locate him. They are not yet providing more details about the exact circumstances.

Peterson was last seen Thursday, April 20th. He was driving his black, four door 2014 Dodge Ram Truck 1500 with a Texas tag DNJ5179. The photo array at the top of this story was provided by JSO and shows Peterson’s truck in the rear facing view, but a stock photo in the front facing view.

Peterson is described as a white male, 5’8”, 275 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Peterson’s whereabouts since April 20th, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.