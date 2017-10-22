3-year-old missing from Arlington found deceased

Jacksonville, FL - UPDATE: Around 9:35PM, JSO confirmed a body believed to be Amari was located in an underground water holding tank in Bruce Park.
Police say the tank had an opening on the ground which was large enough for Amari to fit in. At this time, they’re not saying if foul play is suspected or if this was an accident, saying only that they will conduct a full investigation.
More than 50 officers, detectives, supervisors and other parties took part in the search, with police called in after family couldn’t locate Amari. JSO says their air and K9 units were also deployed. They continue to interview the people who were at the park- there was a large gathering with many of Amari’s family members- while also searching for surveillance and other evidence as part of their investigation.
JSO says the vehicle they were searching for earlier as potentially involved in Amari’s disappearance has since been determined not to have any connection to this investigation.
An autopsy is expected to take place Monday to determine the official cause of death. Amari’s family will also positively identify the body, although police say every indication is that the remains are those of Amari.
=======
UPDATE: Around 8:50PM, JSO confirmed Amari’s body has been located. More information soon.
#FINDAMARI - We are heartbroken to release that the deceased body of Amari Harley has been located. Further info will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/fHFWHAjcFt— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 23, 2017
Tears. Screams. Heartache. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zERYX4jQlO— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) October 23, 2017
====
UPDATE: Around 8:30PM, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the Missing Child Alert. There is no update yet from JSO about the search. Check back for developing details.
====
Jacksonville police are searching for a three-year-old who was last seen at a birthday party at Bruce Park in Arlington. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued.
JSO says Amari Harley is a black male who’s about 3’, 30 lbs, with short hair. He has two moles under his bottom lip, one on each side. He was last wearing a Darth Vader shirt, black shorts, and gold and black shoes. JSO was contacted at 4:43PM and was told that, at that time, the boy had been missing for one hour.
JSO is asking you to be on the lookout, because they’re unsure if he’s in that area of not.
JSO further says a “candy apple bright green” longer body style vehicle may be involved in the boy’s disappearance. The car is described as having no tint and fancy rims, but the make and model is unknown. There were three black men in the back seat. If you see this vehicle, JSO wants you to call 911.
If you have any information about Amari’s location or have seen him since 3:30PM, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
Missing Child Alert
Looks like the entire park is roped off. We can see officers inside the park looking near the bathrooms/pavilion area @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dQIn8bdREW— Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) October 22, 2017
Helicopter with a spotlight near Bruce Park where 3-year-old Amari Harley went missing @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Hc6pB1sCra— Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) October 22, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself