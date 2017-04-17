JSO searching for Southside armed sexual battery suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who forced his way in to a woman’s Southside home and sexually battered the victim.

Around 11:15am Monday, JSO responded to the 10900 block of Beach Blvd, which is between Southside and St. Johns Bluff Rd. We’re told the suspect forced his way in to the residence and then sexually battered the woman while armed. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

JSO says the suspect is described as a white male- possibly Hispanic- in his early to mid-thirties, thin build, around 6 feet tall, bald, and no facial hair. The suspect had tattoos on both arms and was last seen in a black t-shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeStips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.