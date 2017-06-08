JSO sergeant jumps into St. Johns River, pulls woman from water

Jacksonville, FL - It's an incredible story.
A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sergeant went above and beyond the call of duty, after someone reported seeing a body floating in the St. Johns River, just south of Main Street, Tuesday afternoon.
When police responded, the body was heading south and the current was picking up, so Sergeant Billy Irvin wasted no time and immediately jumped in the water to help. The body turned out to be a woman, who was thankfully still alive.
A group of three construction workers saw what was going on and assisted Sgt. Irvin in pulling the woman out of the water and onto a boat.
Police haven’t released any information about why the woman was in the river or her current condition.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Irvin Jumps in River and Saves WomanOn Tuesday at 12:47 p.m., a citizen called...Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 8, 2017
