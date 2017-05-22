JSO: Three arrested following fight at Jacksonville park

After a disturbing video of a fight in Moncrief went viral, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made three arrests.

Jacksonville police initially announced the arrest of Jontaianna Pitts, 18, on Saturday.

Pitts is accused of beating a woman at a park and then attacking a security guard when he tried to step in.

A short time later, she allegedly hit at least two people with a baseball bat, as they were laying on the ground. She went on to kick one of the victim's cars and smashed the windshield.

The arrest report for Pitts reveals she was already wanted by police on an unrelated battery warrant.

JSO announced two additional arrests Monday afternoon.

Zakeria Johnson, 24, is accused of repeatedly striking a victim with closed fists as the victim was on the ground.

Meanwhile, Ronetta Wright, 21, is also accused of repeatedly striking a victim with closed fists and then repeatedly hitting a second victim with closed fists and kicking the victim in the head three times while she was on the ground.

JSO says the investigation is still ongoing.

THREE WOMEN NOW ARRESTED IN VIRAL FIGHT VIDEO - INVESTIGATION IS STILL ONGOINGZakeria Johnson, 24 years old -... Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017