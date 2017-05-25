JSO: Two taken into custody, following SWAT standoff on the Westside

Listen Live
Photo Credit: Action News Jax, Kevin Clark

By: Sarah Thompson @WOKV_Sarah
Photo Credit: Action News Jax, Kevin Clark

Jacksonville, FL -  A suspect wanted for attempted murder and robbery is in custody, following an hours-long SWAT standoff on the Westside.  

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they were trying to serve a warrant at around 11:00 am, at the Quality Inn on Commonwealth Avenue, after getting information the suspect was at the hotel.  

But when officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he barricaded himself in a room, prompting the SWAT team to respond.  


"We did have information, we believe, there was a second individual in the room, so we took that into consideration with everything that was going on," says Christian Hancock, Public Information Officer with JSO.  

Eventually, SWAT was able to breach the door and both the suspect and a female in the room were taken into custody, without any further issues.  

We're told the two will be questioned and interviewed.  

At this point in the time, neither of their names have been released. JSO says it’s not clear if the woman will face any charges or if she was a bystander. 


The Latest News Headlines

  • Jacksonville harbor deepening project receives $17.5 million in federal funding
    Jacksonville harbor deepening project receives $17.5 million in federal funding
    The years-long push to deepen the Jacksonville harbor appears to be making progress.   The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is putting $17.5 million toward the project in its work plan, marking the first federal dollars committed to the project.   JAXPORT board chairman Jim Citrano explains why that's so significant.   'Since this is the first federal dollars going into the project, it pretty much ensures that the federal government believes in the project, has confidence in it, and will continue to fund it,' says Citrano.   The $17.5 million is designated for the initial phase of the project, which will ultimately deepen the shipping channel to 47 feet.   That additional depth is required to accommodate today's larger ships from Asia.   Citrano says, 'The whole Eastern coast of the United States, particularly in the Southeast, below Norfolk, is going to start to receive shipping traffic from the Pacific Rim that hasn't been able to come here before.'   According to a release from the Jacksonville Port Authority, JAXPORT has recorded an average of 21 percent year-over-year growth in Asian cargo volumes during each of the past five years. With this initial funding, Citrano says the project can begin later this year or early 2018.
  • What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    Deep beneath an icy Norwegian mountain, above the Arctic Circle, lies the largest concentration of agricultural diversity on Earth. >> Read more trending news The Svelbard Global Seed Vault, also known as the “Doomsday” vault or bank, is designed to save the world’s crops and plants if disaster strikes. Recently, after water flooded the facility and questions about the threat of climate change arose, the Norwegian government decided to plan a redesign of the vault’s structure. >> Related: ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost Here are seven things to know about the vault: What is the purpose of the vault? If disease pandemics, asteroid crashes, climate change or any other global catastrophes were to ensue, the seeds stored in the Global Seed Vault could be the source for humans to regrow the crops needed for survival. But the vault was actually intended as a secure storage space for samples of other crop and plant collections at risk. Where is it? ﻿>> Related: Get the best view of the total eclipse﻿ The vault is located on the Arctic tundra island of Spitsbergen in Svalbard, Norway. The icy mountain housing the Seed Vault is called “Platåberget,” or “plateau mountain” in English, according the Crop Trust. The vault is about 400 feet deep inside the mountain. What does it store? More than 930,000 varieties of food crops are stored in the Global Seed Vault. It has the capacity to store 4.5 million seed samples with each sample containing about 500 seeds, so, according to the CropTrust, a maximum of 2.25 billion seeds can be stored in the vault. One room in the vault houses seeds for more than 150,000 different varieties of wheat. >> Related: Arctic ice shrinking to lowest levels ever for third straight year How much did the vault cost to build? The Global Seed Vault, which opened in 2008 was administered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food on behalf of the Kingdom of Norway and reportedly cost approximately $9 million to build. Who is in charge? The Global Crop Diversity Trust (Crop Trust), Nordic Gene Bank (NordGen) and an international advisory council help manage the facility, its funding and operations. Read more here.  
  • Forecasters predict above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
    Forecasters predict above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
    Warm ocean waters could fuel an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, while storm-suppressing El Nino conditions are expected to be scarce, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast calls for 11 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes. Two to four hurricanes are expected to be 'major' with sustained winds of at least 111 mph. Forecasters expect warmer-than-average waters across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker-than-average wind shear and a weak or nonexistent El Nino, said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator. El Nino is the natural warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide and tends to reduce hurricane activity in the Atlantic. Warm waters feed a hurricane's strength, while strong wind shear can starve it and pull a storm apart. While climate models show considerable uncertainty, 'there's a potential for a lot of Atlantic storm activity this year,' Friedman said. The long-term season averages are 12 named storms, with six hurricanes and three major ones. Tropical storms have sustained winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph), and hurricanes have winds of at least 74 mph (119 kph). A new weather satellite will help forecasters see developing storms in greater detail, especially when it moves later this year into a permanent position over the East Coast with a view over the continental U.S. and tropical waters where hurricanes form, Freidman said. 'Its 'lightning mapper' allows us to see lightning in the clouds like we've never seen before,' he said. High-resolution hurricane model upgrades also are expected to provide 'much improved' forecast guidance this year, said Mary Erickson, deputy director of the National Weather Service. Officials urged coastal residents to make evacuation plans and stock up on emergency supplies long before any tropical weather advisory is posted. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is adding advisories highlighting specific storm hazards: Storm surge watches and warnings will be issued when U.S. communities are at risk for life-threatening flooding. The 'uncertainty cone' showing a storm's projected path will be updated to show how far damaging winds can reach. An experimental 'time of arrival' graphic will show people when tropical storm-force winds are expected to start hitting their areas. 'Key data will be available earlier than ever to make informed decisions,' said Robert Fenton, acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The six-month Atlantic storm season officially starts June 1. A rare April tropical storm formed this year over the open ocean: Arlene, which was no threat to land. The next tropical storm will be named Bret. The 2016 hurricane season also started early with a January hurricane. It was the first above-normal season since 2012, with 15 named storms, seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes. Five storms made landfall in the U.S. last year, including hurricanes Hermine and Matthew.
  • Memorial Day 2017: Quotes about patriotism, freedom
    Memorial Day 2017: Quotes about patriotism, freedom
    Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave their lives in defense of the country.  Here are a few quotes about patriotism and freedom. 'A hero is someone who has given his of her life to something bigger than oneself.' -- Joesph Campbell  'A man's country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers and woods, it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle.' -- George William Curtis  'All you have to do is hold your first soldier who is dying in your arms, and have that terribly futile feeling that I can't do anything about it... Then you understand the horror of war.' -- Norman Schwarzkopf  'Anyone who has ever looked into the glazed eyes of a soldier dying on the battlefield will think hard before starting a war.' -- Otto von Bismarck  'I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism. ' -- Bob Riley  'Only the dead have seen the end of war.' -- Plato  'Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.' -- Mark Twain  'The highest patriotism is not a blind acceptance of official policy, but a love of one's country deep enough to call her to a higher plain.' -- George McGovern  'The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth.' -- Stonewall Jackson  'The patriot's blood is the seed of Freedom's Tree.' -- Thomas Campbell  'These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor - and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.' -- Michael N. Castle  'They hover as a cloud of witnesses above this nation.' -- Henry Ward Beecher
