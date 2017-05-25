JSO: Two taken into custody, following SWAT standoff on the Westside

A suspect wanted for attempted murder and robbery is in custody, following an hours-long SWAT standoff on the Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they were trying to serve a warrant at around 11:00 am, at the Quality Inn on Commonwealth Avenue, after getting information the suspect was at the hotel.

But when officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he barricaded himself in a room, prompting the SWAT team to respond.

#JSO working a SWAT call out in the 6800 block of Commonwealth Ave. @JSOPIO on scene with more information to follow. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 25, 2017

"We did have information, we believe, there was a second individual in the room, so we took that into consideration with everything that was going on," says Christian Hancock, Public Information Officer with JSO.

Eventually, SWAT was able to breach the door and both the suspect and a female in the room were taken into custody, without any further issues.

We're told the two will be questioned and interviewed.

At this point in the time, neither of their names have been released. JSO says it’s not clear if the woman will face any charges or if she was a bystander.