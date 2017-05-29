It started as attempted retail theft and only escalated from there.

A St. Augustine woman is facing a felony charge, after an incident at a Jacksonville department store.

According to the arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, employees at the Kohl's on Old St. Augustine Road spotted April Felder, 29, load up her cart with merchandise and then walk out of the store with that cart, without making any attempt to pay.

When store security confronted her in the parking lot, Felder allegedly ditched the cart, containing not only the stolen goods, but her young child as well.

Felder faces a felony charge of child neglect, after being arrested about a block away from the store.