More than a week after a reported robbery at the Circle K Store in the 12400 block of Philips Highway, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.

JSO says an armed suspect entered the store at about 1:00 am on June 12, approached the counter, and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes. As the clerk reached to get the cigarettes, the suspect mumbled "give me all the cash" and pulled out a gun.

The clerk complied and the suspect left the store. We're told he was last seen crossing Philips Highway.

Police describe the suspect as 6'2” tall and 220 lbs., unshaven, and wearing a black shirt and baggy jeans.

If you know who he is, or where he is, you're urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.