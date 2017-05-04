Listen Live
Local
JSO working to identify suspect caught on camera attempting to break into gun store

By: Sarah Thompson @WOKV_Sarah
Jacksonville, FL -  They thankfully left empty-handed, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down a suspect caught on surveillance video attempting to burglarize a local business.  


Attempted Burglary – Gun Gallery - PLEASE SHAREOn Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in the early morning hours police...

Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 4, 2017

Police say they responded to the Gun Gallery at 10268 Beach Boulevard in the early morning hours of March 29, 2017, in reference to an alarm.  

The front glass door had been broken, but nothing inside had been taken.  

We're told the business had installed burglar bars on the front door to prevent anyone from getting inside.


The Latest News Headlines

  • Here is how your representative voted on the House health care bill
    Here is how your representative voted on the House health care bill
    The House on Thursday passed the American Health Care Act on a vote of 217-213. That vote repealed the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). All the Democratic members of the House voted against the bill, and with the exception of the 20 Republican members listed below, all the other GOP members voted for the bill.   These are the GOP House members who voted against the bill: Michael R. Turner - Ohio David Joyce - Ohio Andy Biggs - Arizona Mike Coffman - Colorado Ileana Ros-Lehtinen - Florida Thomas Massie - Kentucky Walter B. Jones - North Carolina Frank A. LoBiondo - New Jersey Christopher H. Smith - New Jersey Leonard Lance - New Jersey Dan Donovan - New York John Katko - New York Ryan A. Costello - Pennsylvania Patrick Meehan - Pennsylvania Brian Fitzpatrick - Pennsylvania Charlie Dent - Pennsylvania Will Hurd - Texas Barbara Comstock - Virginia Jaime Herrera Beutler - Washington Dave Reichert - Washington
  • Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend, as part of 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'
    Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend, as part of 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'
    They're calling it the 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'.   This weekend the Jacksonville Humane Society is teaming up with PetSmart Charities and Malik's Gifts to offer FREE pet adoptions.   On Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th, from 10 am to 4 pm, you can stop by the following locations to meet hundreds of adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens:   -PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard  -PetSmart at 1956 3rd Street South in Jacksonville, Beach (Cats and kittens only)  -The Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Boulevard   All pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.   Malik Jackson of the Jacksonville Jaguars will be sponsoring all the adoption fees through his charity, Malik's Gifts.   Johnson will also be available to meet the public at JHS from 11 am to 12 pm on Sunday, May 7th.
  • Defense witnesses in federal fraud trial promote former Rep. Brown as hard working “expert”
    Defense witnesses in federal fraud trial promote former Rep. Brown as hard working “expert”
    The defense is calling just four witnesses to present their side in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown- including Brown herself. The other three witnesses who have testified on Brown’s behalf spanned personal, professional, and civic bonds, but were united in their trust of Brown and belief that the Congresswoman was passionate about serving her constituents and causes. Rontel Batie started as an intern in Brown’s office in 2010, being placed there through the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. He later worked as a full time staffer as well, so he saw Brown on and off over the span of several years. Throughout that time, he says Brown had the reputation for getting there before most people, and staying well after others had left. He described her as an “expert” on the causes she was involved in, especially veteran’s issues. Brown’s Defense Attorney James Smith III asked Batie if he noticed Brown’s age starting to catch up to her, and if that made her rely more and more on her staff. While he says he saw the impact on Brown physically- for example she wouldn’t walk nearly as much as years prior- he says she remained the “expert” on legislative issues. He did add that the staff worked to take care of her needs, so that she could focus on the core responsibilities of a lawmaker. Batie also believes he has attended an event Brown hosted in conjunction with the CBCF’s Annual Leadership Conference. Brown’s receptions during this event have been criticized by prosecutors, who argue they were parties for Brown funded through donations to a sham charity. On further questioning, it seemed Batie had actually attended an official veteran’s reception hosted by Brown on Capitol Hill, rather than the event that’s not formally affiliated with the conference. UNF President John Delaney, who’s a former Jacksonville Mayor, knew Brown dating back to the 1980s, but grew closer to her in the early 1990s, when he started working at City Hall.  “She’s bluntly honest,” he says. He spoke about Brown working tirelessly to help with some big things for the City, including repairs to the Fuller Warren Bridge and the construction of the federal courthouse. Another woman, Brenda Simmons Hutchinson, who worked with Brown through the community service oriented group The Links says Brown and another women were behind a project to get laptops for young female students they were counseling, and it was rewarding to see those computers be delivered. She says her grandson is also one of the students who were chosen to go on an exchange trip to China which Brown organized, describing that as an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Prosecutors have previously questioned the funding for both of those programs, as well as the selection process on who was chosen to go on the China trip. Simmons Hutchinson did not speak to the funding and was unaware of the selection process for the trip. On cross examination, a question prosecutors posed to all of the parties was whether any of them were aware of Brown’s financial situation. None were. Prosecutors called a total of 40 witnesses over seven days to make their case. The defense is not obligated to make any case presentation, so the lower number of witnesses is not any indication of the strength of their arguments. The burden to prove the charges falls on the government. This is a developing story that will be updated later in the day. WOKV is inside of the federal courthouse following the latest testimony, as Brown herself takes the stand.
  • JSO working to identify suspect caught on camera attempting to break into gun store
    JSO working to identify suspect caught on camera attempting to break into gun store
    They thankfully left empty-handed, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down a suspect caught on surveillance video attempting to burglarize a local business.   Police say they responded to the Gun Gallery at 10268 Beach Boulevard in the early morning hours of March 29, 2017, in reference to an alarm.   The front glass door had been broken, but nothing inside had been taken.   We're told the business had installed burglar bars on the front door to prevent anyone from getting inside.
  • $600K worth of meth paste found on vases shipped from Mexico to Florida
    $600K worth of meth paste found on vases shipped from Mexico to Florida
    A Florida man is facing drug charges after police found pottery covered in $600,000 worth of methamphetamine paste at his Polk County mobile home.  >> Read more trending news Omar Palencia, 30, who police say arranged to have the drugs shipped to Florida, reportedly planned to cook the meth out of the pottery and sell it, WFLA-TV reported.  But Palencia’s plan went south after he unknowingly recruited an undercover deputy for help extracting the drugs, news outlets reported.  “In Mexico, they were dipped in liquid methamphetamine, and carefully, they placed small glass squares on the vase to make it appear to be this beautiful pottery,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WFLA.  Authorities estimated the amount of meth on the three vases equaled about 10 kilos of drugs. Police said Palencia also had additional 101 grams of meth paste for “personal use.” >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here Palencia faces multiple charges including trafficking in meth, possession of a vehicle used to traffic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Read more at here. 
The Latest News Videos

