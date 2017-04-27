JSO: 11-year-old boy found safe 

UPDATE 7:20 a.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the boy was found safe. Police said he was spending the night at a neighbor’s house.

An 11-year-old boy was reported missing out of the Normandy area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said James Morgan, Jr. left his Westside home around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to hang out in the neighborhood and never returned.

Police said the boy was last seen in the 8500 block of Country Creek Boulevard. wearing black pants and a blue shirt. He’s described as 4 feet and 10 inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

He’s believed to be on his green and black BMX style bicycle.

The 11-year-old is known to frequent the Breakers Trailer Park and areas surrounding the 9100 block of Normandy Boulevard.

If you have any information about James’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.