It's a major milestone for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

The Board of Directors have approved the project budget and supplemental funding appropriation for the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center (JRTC).

The center will be built in the historic LaVilla community of Jacksonville and include two phases of construction.

Phase I, which is underway now, will include the Intercity Bus Terminal. It's set to be complete in January 2018.

Meanwhile, Phase II will include the construction of the bus transfer facility and the administration building, with an estimated completion date in November 2019.

JTA Board approves project budget & funding plan for the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center (JRTC) https://t.co/nse1ul6Jjn @DTJax pic.twitter.com/389bzf4ce3 — JTAFLA (@JTAFLA) May 26, 2017

Brad Thoburn, Vice President, Planning, Development and Innovation at JTA, tells WOKV this project has been in the works for years, with the concept coming up as early as 1990.

Thoburn says, "You know, we're going to see this thing coming out of the ground. There's certainly a level of excitement at JTA."

According to a release from JTA, funding has been identified which covers the proposed maximum project cost of $57.3 million.

Funding will come from a combination of federal, state, and local funding sources.