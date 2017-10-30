Listen Live
Local
Kids Free November heads to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Close

Kids Free November heads to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Kids Free November heads to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Photo Credit: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Kids Free November heads to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

By: Danielle Leigh @radio_danielle

Jacksonville, Fl.  -  November is going to be a great month if you have kids in Jacksonville. 

Starting on the first of the month until the end of November, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will be joining other local businesses as they celebrate Kids Free November. 

For each paying adult, five children under the age of 12 will get in for FREE. 

The promotion cannot be used in combination with other discounts and does not apply to value tickets, birthday parties, or school/group trips. 

You must buy your adult ticket at the zoo, you cannot order it online or get it from another location. 

Kids Free November is sponsored by Deutsche Bank, click here for a list of participating locations and offers. 

Happening on November 4th, the zoo will be teaming up with Nemours Children’s Specialty Care to host the Teddy Bear Affair. Nemours specialist will be out at the zoo to perform ‘check-ups’ to kid’s stuffed animals. 

“It makes healthcare more approachable, less scary for kids who might be facing some hospital time,” says JJ Vitale, Public Relations and Social Media.

The event will be free since it takes place during Kids Free November. It will be in the Range of the Jaguar and the zoo’s mascot Salsa will be on scene getting a check-up as well. 

