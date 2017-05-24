Kitten rescued from top of Dames Point Bridge by construction crew

He was found alone at the top of the Dames Point Bridge.

A 5-week-old kitten is now safe in the care of the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) thanks to two construction workers.

This five-week-old kitten was about 175 feet over the St. Johns River when CONSTRUCTION WORKERS heard his cries. @ActionNewsJax @jaxhumane pic.twitter.com/qMto4KgAkx — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 24, 2017

On Sunday, May 21st, Arthur Earley and Jose Rosario were working at the top of the Dames Point, when they heard a kitten cry. They stopped working and eventually found a tiny kitten, huddled behind a large piece of concrete.

They were able to grab the kitten and pull him to safety, offering up their own water and snacks.

He's affectionate, curious, and a bundle of energy! Don't miss this cute fur ball on @ActionNewsJax at 5:30!! ❤️@jaxhumane pic.twitter.com/wrSjBc6unP — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 24, 2017

A veterinarian with JHS found the kitten needed to gain weight, but is otherwise healthy.

The kitten, now named Dames Point, is currently in a foster home, gaining weight, before he can return to JHS for adoption.