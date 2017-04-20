Known Jacksonville gang member sentenced for sex trafficking

Jacksonville, FL - A known Jacksonville gang member will spend the next 12 years and 6 months in federal prison.
A US district judge announcing that sentence Thursday for Antwan 'Pappy' Harper, 22, after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a child.
According to court documents, in December 2015, Harper met a 15-year-old girl and advertised her for prostitution on the Internet. He then accepted payment for the girl to perform sexual acts with his associates and fellow gang members.
Harper is said to be a documented member of the PYC street gang.
In addition to his time in prison, Harper will serve a five-year term of supervision after his release and will have to register as a sex offender.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
