Land swap agreement reached for JEA

Jacksonville, FL. - The JEA Board and the City of Jacksonville reached a deal on Tuesday for the utility company to move forward with building a new campus in Downtown to call headquarters.
JEA’s current Downtown campus needs an estimated $37 million in work to overhaul several major systems from plumbing to fire protection and more after a lengthy study.
“We commissioned a consultant to look at the study for us and look at some of the options that we have for our Downtown campus, and between their work and ours, we’ve concluded the best path forward is to build a new campus,” says Chief Financial Officer Melissa Dykes.
The piece of land JEA has identified that they say would be a great location for their new campus is adjacent to the new courthouse building.
Dykes says the next time step is for JEA to have a due-diligence period on the land to make sure that it will work for them for a location for a headquarters building.
“Our plan is to move all of the employees who are currently downtown into the new building,” says Dykes.
The CFO says they are also looking at consolidating some of the company’s outside operations into Downtown. Dyke says by moving more employees into the area could help with development Downtown.
