Lightning-sparked fire in Southern Clay County now 80% contained

While Orange Park homeowners continue to work on cleaning up the damage from Tuesday’s severe weather, fire crews are trying to fully contain a 630 acre wildfire sparked by lightning.
The fire along Warner Road along the Clay County-Putnam County border was initially estimated at 600 acres Tuesday, but more precise mapping took place in to Wednesday, confirming the size at 630 acres. The fire is 80% contained, with twelve dozers and several county units working on fire lines through today.
The Florida Forest Service Jacksonville says the fire is currently three miles from the nearest structure.
This fire was sparked by lightning, but Putnam County still has a burn ban in place. Clay County rescinded its burn ban earlier this week.
Smoke and ash reported in N Putnam. Only call 911 if you observe a smoke column or actual fire. Burn Ban still in effect for Putnam County— Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 31, 2017
18 active wildfires in NE Florida and S Georgia burning on 154,097 acres. Interactive Map: https://t.co/WHfxFdTK1e pic.twitter.com/UbDE7flM6h— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 31, 2017
