Lightning-sparked fire in Southern Clay County now 80% contained

Local
Photo Credit: Putnam County Emergency Management
A 630 acre wildfire sparked by lightening in Tuesday's severe weather is now 80% contained along the Clay-Putnam County line.

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
While Orange Park homeowners continue to work on cleaning up the damage from Tuesday’s severe weather, fire crews are trying to fully contain a 630 acre wildfire sparked by lightning.

GALLERY: Severe weather damage in Northeast Florida

The fire along Warner Road along the Clay County-Putnam County border was initially estimated at 600 acres Tuesday, but more precise mapping took place in to Wednesday, confirming the size at 630 acres. The fire is 80% contained, with twelve dozers and several county units working on fire lines through today. 

The Florida Forest Service Jacksonville says the fire is currently three miles from the nearest structure. 

This fire was sparked by lightning, but Putnam County still has a burn ban in place. Clay County rescinded its burn ban earlier this week.



Storm damage in Northeast Florida

Dozens of homes damaged, wildfire sparked from severe weather in Clay County

Burn bans lifting in much of Northeast Florida
    While Orange Park homeowners continue to work on cleaning up the damage from Tuesday’s severe weather, fire crews are trying to fully contain a 630 acre wildfire sparked by lightning. ﻿GALLERY: Severe weather damage in Northeast Florida The fire along Warner Road along the Clay County-Putnam County border was initially estimated at 600 acres Tuesday, but more precise mapping took place in to Wednesday, confirming the size at 630 acres. The fire is 80% contained, with twelve dozers and several county units working on fire lines through today.  The Florida Forest Service Jacksonville says the fire is currently three miles from the nearest structure.  This fire was sparked by lightning, but Putnam County still has a burn ban in place. Clay County rescinded its burn ban earlier this week.
