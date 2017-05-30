Man accused of child abuse at local elementary school

38-year-old Alexander Crabtree was arrested Friday after he was accused of hogtying a family member while picking her up from school.

At first Jacksonville Police received a call about a kidnapping in progress at Loretto Elementary School in Mandarin on Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, a witness said she saw the man later identified to be Crabtree putting his hand on a child’s threat holding her down. The woman claimed she heard the man yelling at the child that he was “going to break her jaw,” and to “shut the **** up or I’ll kill you.”

The witness said she saw Crabtree go to his truck and get a piece of rope. She then stated she saw two males “hog tie,” the child and throw her into the back of the car.

Another parent who was waiting for the child at the scene told police that he saw Crabtree grab the child by the throat, while she was struggling and calling for someone to call the police. He said the force being used on the child seemed to be excessive for her size.

The second witness recalled to JSO that Crabtree had a long red dog leash and processed to tie the leash around the victims’ hands and legs.

Police were able to arrest Crabtree at the San Jose Boulevard Pep Boys. Crabtree at first resisted arrested, but after a brief struggle, an officer was able to arrest him.

Crabtree was charged with child abuse and resisting an officer without violence. He was released Saturday.