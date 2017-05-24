The man accused of exposing himself to a child has been arrested after going to police to “clear his name”.

WOKV first told you Wednesday morning that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man who had performed a lewd act in front of a child. The suspect reportedly drove up to a child around Blanding and Cedar Hills on the Westside, asking the victim about his missing cat and showing the victim a photo of a cat. The suspect was accused of exposing himself and fondling himself.

The suspect has now been identified as Noel Mills.

JSO says Mills’ boyfriend confronted him after seeing the JSO bulletin. Mills’ boyfriend said the sketch looked like him and Mills owns a similar vehicle.

Close Westside fondling suspect

JSO says Mills went to a police substation and asked to “clear his name”. He was interviewed and subsequently arrested.

Mills has been arrested for lewd exhibition on a child. We’re working to get more information on the charge, and will update you as that information comes in.